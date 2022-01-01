Go
Carolyn's Cuisine

Carolyn's Southern Comfort Cuisine. Bringing Southern Comfort Cuisine to New York.

SEAFOOD • SALADS

2564 Hempstead Turnpike • $$

Avg 3.9 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Beef Ribs$19.00
Peach Cobbler$4.50
Fried Whiting$13.00
Fried Catfish$15.00
3pc Fried Chicken$13.00
Served with 2 Sides and Cornbread
2pc Turkey Wings$14.00
Served with 2 Sides and Cornbread
Fried Okra$7.00
Banana Pudding$4.50
3 Pieces Fried Chicken$6.00
Yam Pudding$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2564 Hempstead Turnpike

East Meadow NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
