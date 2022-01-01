Go
264 Fresco

Traditional Italian walking distance from the beach.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

264 Carlsbad Village Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo con Pollo$20.00
flat noodles + alfredo sauce + sautéed chicken
Margherita$16.00
san marzano tomato + mozzarella + basil + evoo
Spaghetti Carbonara$20.00
pancetta + pecorino romano
Caprese$13.00
mozzarella + heirloom tomato + basil + pesto
vegetarian + gluten free
Minestrone$11.00
Caesar Salad$13.00
classic preparation
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
gorgonzola + pancetta + balsamic
gluten free
Calamari$16.00
calamari strips + green bell pepper + cherry pepper + spicy marinara
Lasagna$25.00
our signature lasagna + meat sauce
Ravioli di Zucca$24.00
butternut squash + ricotta + parmesan + grand marnier sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

264 Carlsbad Village Dr

Carlsbad CA

Sunday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

