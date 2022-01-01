Go
Toast

26 Thai Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Supreme Fried Rice$23.00
Shrimp, beef, chicken, egg, carrot, onion, pea, 26 signature sauce, fried egg
Thai Coffee Creme Brulee$8.00
Thai Coffee creme custard, torched brown sugar
Basil Gai$19.00
Minced chicken, bell pepper, onion, fried egg, green bean, cucumber, spicy basil sauce
Panang Curry (GF)$14.00
Thai red curry, coconut milk, basil, bell pepper
Spicy Basil Seafood$14.00
Shrimp, squid, basil leaf, Thai spicy basil sauce, fried egg, jasmine rice
Coconut Cake$8.00
Banana pudding, cheesecake spring roll
Tom Yum Soup (GF)$5.00
Tom Yum broth , lemongrass, shitake mushroom, Thai chili, kaffir lime
Massaman Curry (GF)$14.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot
26 Basil Fried Rice$14.00
Thai basil, bell pepper, Thai chilli, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg
Roti Massaman$9.00
Massaman curry, roti bread, potato, carrot, cucumber, red onion
See full menu

Location

925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Super Pan @ The Battery

No reviews yet

A lively sandwich bar with bold flavors from Puerto Rican-born Chef Hector Santiago, including innovative takes on classic Latino bakery food. Enjoy sandwiches, snacks, sides, and a full cocktail program, with breads, buns, and sweets baked in-house. Stay a while, or take out. Saludos, y'all!

Poke Burri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lifting Noodles Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston