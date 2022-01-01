Go
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

541 Main Street NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pad See Ewe$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg, broccoli, carrot, Thai soy sauce
Crab Cheese Rolls$9.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce
Massaman$17.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, carrot, cashew, jasmine rice
Dumplings$9.00
Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce
Pad Thai$17.00
Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce
Panang$17.00
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil,
Jasmine rice
26 Basil Fried Rice$23.00
Shrimp, minced chicken, Thai basil, bell pepper, Thai chili, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg
Drunken Noodle$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, spicy basil
sauce, peppercorn
Chicken Satay$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, cucumber salad, peanut sauce
Spring Rolls$9.00
Glass noodle, taro, cabbage, carrot, celery,
sweet chili sauce
Location

541 Main Street NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
