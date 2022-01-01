Go
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

541 Main Street NE

Popular Items

Gang Jued Soup$6.00
Vegetable broth, mixed vegetables, steamed tofu, crispy garlic
Trout Pad Cha$27.00
Crispy trout fillet, green bean, carrot, bell pepper, roasted red, curry, broccolini, garlic ginger rice
Basil Gai$21.00
Minced chicken, bell pepper, onion, fried egg, green bean, cucumber, spicy basil sauce, jasmine rice
Larb Gai$15.00
Minced chicken, lime, shallot, onion, roasted ground rice, cilantro, chili,
mint
Kao-Soi$25.00
Northern style yellow curry, egg noodle, shallot, pickled mustard, bean sprout, peanut, crispy noodle, cucumber, garlic chili paste
House Fried Rice$19.00
Rama Chicken$23.00
Crispy chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, avocado, potato, massaman curry, carrot, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice
Pineapple Boat$23.00
Crispy chicken, pineapple chunks, onion, cashew, mushroom, Celery, bell pepper garlic ginger rice
26 House Salad$10.00
Mixed fresh greens, avocado, purple cabbage, carrot, tomato, cucumber,
red onion, ginger dressing
Tamarind Jumbo Shrimp$29.00
Crispy jumbo shrimp, signature sweet tamarind sour sauce,
crispy shallot, jasmine rice
Location

541 Main Street NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
