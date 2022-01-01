26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
541 Main Street NE
Popular Items
Location
541 Main Street NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Boiler
The #1 Seafood And Crab Boil destination in Buckhead, Atlanta.
Zesto PD
A neighborhood staple since the 1950s, Piedmont Zesto serves up our signature Zesto burgers, dogs, broasted chicken and REAL soft serve ice cream treats in a funky "googie" architectural style with a skyline view from the best patio on Piedmont!
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Vision Restaurant & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!