26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

26 Thai Midtown is conveniently located in the heart of midtown Atlanta at 824 Juniper St NE Atlanta GA 30308. Now serving Lunch & Dinner!"

824 Juniper St NE

Popular Items

Pad Thai$19.00
Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce
Drunken Noodle$19.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn,
Panang$19.00
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil,
Jasmine rice
Chicken Satay$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, cucumber salad, peanut sauce
Pad See Ewe$19.00
Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg, broccoli, carrot, Thai soy sauce
Massaman$19.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, carrot, cashew, jasmine rice
Dumplings$10.00
Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce
Coconut Soup$6.00
Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, shitake mushroom
26 Basil Fried Rice$25.00
Shrimp, chicken, Thai basil, bell pepper,
Thai chili, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg
Spring Rolls$10.00
Glass noodle, taro, cabbage, carrot, celery,
sweet chili sauce
Location

824 Juniper St NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
