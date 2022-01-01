Plant Power Fast Food
Changing the World, One Burger at a Time.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
18976 Brookhurst Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
18976 Brookhurst Street
Fountain Valley CA
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
