Bondi Sushi

275 Greenwich St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Miso Soup$6.00
Salmon Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
Classic Catch$22.00
Salmon Avocado
Yellowtail Scallion
Spicy Tuna
Cucumber Sesame
Hotbox$23.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Spicy Blue Crab
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Tuna
Salmon Avocado$12.00
8 Pieces
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of Spicy Tuna with avocado, jalapeno and eel sauce atop air fried crispy rice
Spicy Mayo$1.50
Housemade Spicy Mayo
Build Your Own Box$25.00
Your Choice of Any 4 of our Rolls - 16 Pieces
Edamame$7.00
**Vegan**
Bondi's Best$21.00
Spicy Blue Crab
Salmon Cucumber
Shrimp Avocado
Truffle Avocado
Location

275 Greenwich St

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
