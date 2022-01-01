28 North Gastropub
A Modern Gastropub.
Local Latitude. Local Attitude. Responsibly sourced, made from scratch, chef curated menu of elevated pub style food and a full bar with innovative craft cocktails as well as a rotating selection of locally and nationally brewed beers, located in Melbourne, FL.
2250 Town Center Ave
Popular Items
Location
2250 Town Center Ave
Viera FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Island IX
Come in and enjoy!
PokeBoba
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Amici's Wine Room
Come in and enjoy!