28 North Gastropub

A Modern Gastropub.
Local Latitude. Local Attitude. Responsibly sourced, made from scratch, chef curated menu of elevated pub style food and a full bar with innovative craft cocktails as well as a rotating selection of locally and nationally brewed beers, located in Melbourne, FL.

2250 Town Center Ave

Popular Items

CRISPY BRUSSELS$13.00
Flash fried Brussel sprouts dressed in a buttermilk parmesan peppercorn dressing and garnished with toasted parmesan.
DRY AGED MEATLOAF$27.00
Hoisin/sweet chili glazed , smashed fingerling potatoes
BISTRO FILET$28.00
Slidced bistro filet , pearl onions , broccolini, sweet ginger soy glaze , smashed ginger fingerling potatoes
BACON MAC N CHEESE$11.00
A blend of munster, gouda, and white chedder, with house cured bacon, and topped with our house gremolata (panko, parmesan, thyme, lemon zest).
BAD A** BURGER$16.00
burger sauce, cheddar, pickles,
shredded iceberg lettuce
BOARDWALK FRIES$6.00
Twice fried potato fries served with house made garlic aioli
SCALLOPS & GRITS$37.00
Sesame glazed scallops , crab fried rice , yuzu beurre blanc , daikon , crispy wonton
ROASTED TOMATO GRILLED CHEESE$16.00
Balsamic onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes 4 cheeses on sourdough (parm,mozz,Muenster,cheddar)
BEEF EMPANADAS$13.00
CRISPY HALF CHICKEN$23.00
Smashed cucumbers , roasted baby bok Choy, scallion ginger sauce
Location

2250 Town Center Ave

Viera FL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
