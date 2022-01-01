Go
Toast

28 Springs

Beautiful Food. Remarkable Bar.

100 E University Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$10.49
avocado, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, cucumber, egg, ranch dressing
Cod Sandwich$14.99
Chocolate Cake$5.99
with Espresso Anglaise & Raspberry Coulis
Large French Fries$5.00
Roost Burger$12.49
lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
sourdough battered, maple syrup, crispy bacon, red onion, aioli, goat cheese
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.00
2 Chicken Strips with French Fries
Small House Salad$4.00
Pretzel Bites$7.49
served with beer cheese dip
Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese$11.49
cheddar, mozzarella, provolone
See full menu

Location

100 E University Street

Siloam Springs AR

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

So Chill Eat - Training Account

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

So Chill Eat

No reviews yet

GET HUNGRY! Happy to serve the best of Asian inspired dishes in a so chill vibe in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Pieology 8107

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caswell & Co. Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston