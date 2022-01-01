Go
Toast

2 Chicks

Come get your Chick fix!

14056 Hwy 231/431 N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Family size Chicken Salad$10.99
Extra sauces$0.50
A la Cart Wraps$6.00
Wrap w/ Side$10.99
Choose from Ribeye Philly Steak (w/grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss Cheese), Chicken Breast Philly (w/ grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss cheese), or Grill Chicken Breast (w/ lettuce, tomato, your choice of mayo, honey mustard, BBQ, or Ranch)
Build your own fries, tots or potato$4.99
Lunch Bowls$6.99
2 Sliders w/ Side$10.99
Choose from Ribeye Philly Steak (w/grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss Cheese), Chicken Breast Philly (w/ grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss cheese), or Grill Chicken Breast (w/ lettuce, tomato, your choice of mayo, honey mustard, BBQ, or Ranch)
A la Cart Sliders (2)$6.00
2 Sliders - Choose from Ribeye Philly Steak (w/grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss Cheese), Chicken Breast Philly (w/ grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss cheese), or Grill Chicken Breast (w/ lettuce, tomato, your choice of mayo, honey mustard, BBQ, or Ranch)
Salad base$4.99
Chicken Fingers w/ Side$10.99
See full menu

Location

14056 Hwy 231/431 N

Hazel Green AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vujee Vegan

No reviews yet

Vujee Vegan is a fast and comfort food kitchen serving 100% vegan and plant-based food. Vujee Vegan is so excited for the opportunity to feed the community and dispel the myth that vegan and plant-based food is boring and limited to only salads and baked potatoes. One thing about Vujee Vegan inspired meals is that it is not only meant for those who are strictly vegan but also for those who desire to decrease their meat intake and for the curious consumer interested in trying the plant-based lifestyle.

Clover Bees

No reviews yet

Indian fusion.

Bo's Best Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blaque Cigar Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston