2d restaurant - donut & fried chicken

2d restaurant is the first hand drawn monochrome eatery in the U.S that serves Japanese Pon De Ring Donut, Phin Coffee with fusion Asian fried chicken.

3155 N Halsted St

Popular Items

Chocolate Churro$4.50
Homemade special spice blend sugar churro donut topped with French milk chocolate
Matcha Dream$4.50
Pon De Ring donut with fresh matcha icing topped with almond chips
Artisan Half Dozen$22.50
Half dozen of our specially designed freshly made Pon De Ring donuts
Fresh Strawberry PDR$6.50
S'more$4.50
Pon De Ring donut with fudge icing topped with gram cracker and toasted marshmallow
PDRñ Colada$4.50
Pineapple donut with a hint rum and roasted coconut flakes
Strawberry Sprinkle$4.50
Choco Crunch$4.50
Chocolate fudge donut topped with chocolate cookie crumb and almond chips
Fresh Strawberry Milk$5.00
The customer favorite! Made with fresh strawberry and condense milk.
3155 N Halsted St

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
