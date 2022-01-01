Go
Toast

2 Guys and A Pie - Food Truck

Come in and enjoy!

402 GA Hwy 247 S, ste 2000

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10'' Works$10.00
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
10'' Cheese Pizza$7.00
Ravioli Bites$5.00
fried with a 5 cheese blend
See full menu

Location

402 GA Hwy 247 S, ste 2000

Bonaire GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pond

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cru - Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Enjoy good food, drinks, music and hookah! Catch a vibe at Cru WarTown.

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Boba + Bites

No reviews yet

Boba Tea + Smoothies + Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston