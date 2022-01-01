Go
2Krzy Grill image
Chicken
Sandwiches
American

2Krzy Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

892 Oak Valley Parkway

Beaumont, CA 92223

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

CHICKEN BOWL$10.95
(1PC) CHICKEN STRIP$2.95

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

892 Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont CA 92223

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Waba Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Marla's Cocina and Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8108

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

2Krzy Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston