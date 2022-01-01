Go
2nd Story Brewing

For 2nd Story Brewing Company, our passion is the craft beer that you can witness for yourself being brewed on the second floor of our establishment.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

117 Chestnut Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1146 reviews)

Popular Items

Poutine$14.00
Chili-cup$6.00
Tis the Season$65.00
Brewhouse Burger$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Beer Tasting$40.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

117 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

