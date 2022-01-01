2nd Street Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
122 N 2nd St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
122 N 2nd St
Fort Pierce FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Piehole Wood Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Main Street Ice Cream
A classic take on Ice Cream with a modern touch!
Cobb's Landing
Waterfront Dining Downtown Ft Pierce @ The City Marina
Sunrise City Cafe
Fresh Breakfast and Lunch Cafe serving Specially roasted coffees' Espresso, Unique lattes, Nitro & Smoothies.