2 Spring Street

DOWN ON THE BAYOU$29.00
butter poached lobster, arugula, lemon confit
THE LITTLE MERMAID$18.00
blackened salmon, soy & ginger slaw, sesame mayo
ROYALE WITH CHEESE$18.00
house ground beef burger, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, special sauce
SIDE CAESAR$10.00
lemon, parmesan, white anchovy
Cauliflower Salad, frisée, apple, pecorino, pistachio, mustard vinaigrette$18.00
French Fries$10.00
LITTLE TOKYO$17.00
fried chicken, japanese mayo, cucumber, pickled egg, togarashi, maple syrup, yuzu
HASSELBACK POTATO$10.00
mojo, pickled chili
Roasted Mushroom, hen of the woods, pickled honshimeji, hazelnut, parmesan$21.00
'Bucatini & Clams', shellfish bisque, littlenecks, sepia, guanciale$22.00
Oyster Bay NY

Sunday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
