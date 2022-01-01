Go
3 Amigos

Eat, Drink, Enjoy.

375 Main St

Popular Items

Chicken Tacos$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken, cheese, lemon garlic aioli, pico de gallo, avocado, corn tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada$20.95
Grilled marinated steak, cheese enchilada, avocado, rice and refried beans.
Chicken Enchilada$14.95
Corn tortilla pulled chicken ,enchilada sauce, melted cheese, pico, gallo, crema fresca, avocado. Served with refried beans, and Mexican rice.
Guacamole$8.95
Tomato, onions, cilantro, lime juice.
Tortilla chips.
Chicken Empanadas$10.95
Homemade. Served with pickled cabbage, pico de gallo and sweet tabasco sauce.
Quesadilla$9.95
Flour Tortilla, Jack and Cheddar, guacamole, crema fresca.
add ons;
Chicken$2, Veggies$2, Steak$6, Short Rib$6, Shrimp$7.
Burrito$9.95
Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, and cheese.
Served with rice and beans
Street Corn$6.95
Grilled corn on the cob, rubbed with chipotle aioli and queso fresco. Served with a side of sour cream.
Seared Tuna Tacos$16.95
Mango salsa, chipotle aioli, crispy rice noodles, arugula, avocado, garlic ginger sauce, flour tortillas.
Served with rice and beans.
Carnitas Tacos$13.95
Braised pork, habanero/pineapple salsa, pickled onions. corn tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
Location

Malden MA

Sunday3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

