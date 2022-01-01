Go
Toast

3 Bay Bbq & Bakery

Full Service BBQ & Bakery.

14195 Clayton Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ SAUCE$0.50
Pork Steak Sandwich$10.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
The Mother Clucker$11.49
Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Mac Attack$11.99
Delicious 3 Bay Mac & Cheese
Topped With Smoked Pulled Pork
(Side Not Included)
3 Bay Smoked Brisket Philly Cheese$13.99
Smoked Brisket on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Mayo, Grilled Onions, Red Peppers, Swiss Cheese
Sloppy Rib Sandwich$11.49
Our Amazing Baby Back Ribs Shredded And Mixed With Our Own Sweet GG'S BBQ Sauce
Slider Bun$0.30
1-LB Smoked Brisket$18.99
See full menu

Location

14195 Clayton Rd

Town And Country MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Circle 7 Ranch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

No reviews yet

Town & Country

Global Quesadilla Company

No reviews yet

FRESH, FAST, AND DUCKING FELICIOUS

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston