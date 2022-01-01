Go
3 Fat Guys Diner

Come on in and enjoy Smokehouse BBQ, Prime Rib and American Casual Food like Fried Mac & Cheese Tacos

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

359 West Grand Avenue • $$

Avg 3.8 (430 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Meal for Two$26.00
Choose Two Proteins of 5 oz Pulled Pork or 5 oz Beef Brisket or 5 oz Tri Tip includes 2 Brioche Buns and Choice of 1 8 oz Side Cole Slaw or Potato Salad or Chili Beans
Add $5.00 Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs
Add $9.00 Half Rack of Beef Ribs
Pick your RUB.
Traditional Rub
Salt-Pepper-Garlic
Santa Maria Style
******** WARNING ********
The 3FGD BBQ RUB
SPICY-HOT-HAS HEAT!!
If your taste buds are sensitive, then DO NOT order the 3FGD BBQ RUB.
3FGD will not refund the cost of your meal because it’s too SPICY.
Try the Traditional Rub (Salt, Pepper & Garlic) Santa Maria Style.
Or PLEASE order something else.
It’s all GOOD! Enjoy your meal.
Tri Tip Sandwich$13.00
3FGD Spicy Rubbed Smoked BBQ Tri Tip piled high on a Hoggie roll served with salsa.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Slow cooked pulled pork
BBQ Smoked Sampler$29.00
5 oz of Tri Tip, 5 oz Pulled & 5 oz Beef Brisket and includes three brioche buns
Add $5.00 Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs
Add $9.00 Half Rack of Beef Ribs
Texas Twinkies$12.00
Two Jalapenos Stuffed with Beef Brisket, Cream Cheese and Wrapped with Bacon drizzled with BBQ Sauce served with Red Potato Salad
Pork Ribs 1/2 Rack$16.00
Half Rack of Meaty Kansas City Baby Back Ribs. There is 6 Ribs in a Half Rack and served with House made Chili Beans, Corn Bread and smothered in Whiskey Moon Shine BBQ sauce.
Macaroni & Cheese$10.00
Homemade Macaroni and Cheeses including Artisan Pub Cheese
French Fries (Full Order)$6.00
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$5.00
Half Pound Twist Pretzel and served with our Artisan Cheese is a big hit.
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Slow cooked Beef Brisket for several hours topped with BBQ Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

359 West Grand Avenue

Grover Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
