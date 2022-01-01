3 Fat Guys Diner

Choose Two Proteins of 5 oz Pulled Pork or 5 oz Beef Brisket or 5 oz Tri Tip includes 2 Brioche Buns and Choice of 1 8 oz Side Cole Slaw or Potato Salad or Chili Beans

Add $5.00 Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs

Add $9.00 Half Rack of Beef Ribs

Pick your RUB.

Traditional Rub

Salt-Pepper-Garlic

Santa Maria Style

******** WARNING ********

The 3FGD BBQ RUB

SPICY-HOT-HAS HEAT!!

If your taste buds are sensitive, then DO NOT order the 3FGD BBQ RUB.

3FGD will not refund the cost of your meal because it’s too SPICY.

Try the Traditional Rub (Salt, Pepper & Garlic) Santa Maria Style.

Or PLEASE order something else.

It’s all GOOD! Enjoy your meal.

