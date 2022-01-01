Go
3 Keys Brewing is a family friendly brewery with a full kitchen on site serving up gourmet style pub fare. With an inviting social atmosphere, we have a weekly list of entertainment, music and food and drink specials.

2505 Manatee Avenue E.

FUN GUY$14.00
sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles
BILLY BOWLEGS$15.00
aged cheddar cheese, candied bacon, grilled onions, BBQ, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles
TRADITIONAL WINGS$12.00
1 lb. of traditional jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce. 1 lb is roughly 6-8 pieces.
SAY CHEEZE$13.00
choice of aged cheddar, American, provolone, pepper jack, baby Swiss or blue cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles
3 KEYS BEER BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS$14.00
Flaky white cod, house made batter, fries and house made tartar sauce
BONELESS WINGS$10.00
10ct boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
3 LITTLE PIGGIES$15.00
pepperoni, sausage, candied bacon, onion
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$6.00
SOUTH PACIFIC$15.00
Swiss cheese, pineapple, bacon, jalapeños, teriyaki, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles
GINORMUS PRETZEL$9.00
This Bavarian pretzel is perfect to share and is served with spicy pub mustard or honey mustard.
Bradenton FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
