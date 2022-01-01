Go
3 Kilts Tavern

Hey! We are an Irish Tavern on Cap Hill. We offer a full menu, karaoke, trivia and brunch. Come check us out.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1076 Ogden St

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Corned Beef N Cabbage$16.00
House-braised corned beef, cabbage, carrots, & potatoes
Reuben$13.00
Braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1,000 Island dressing on Rye
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Served with marinara
Pretzel Bites$6.00
Served with Beer Mustard
Steak Sandwich$14.00
Guinness beer cheese with Giardiniera Pepper mix on a hoagie
House Burger*$12.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Customize (some additional charge)
Guinness Burger*$15.00
Rashers, Guinness onion rings with house-made cheese sauce on a pretzel roll
Irish Stew$12.00
Lamb with potato, carrot, peas, celery, and corn. Comes with a house made biscuit
Fish N Chips$15.00
Beer battered Cod, fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce
Mac and Cheese$11.00
House made Mac and Cheese.
Add Protein for additional charge
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

1076 Ogden St

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
