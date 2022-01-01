Go
3 Kings Jerk

Welcome to the place where flavor meets fire and quality is our recipe‼️

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

5451 W. Madison st. • $$

Avg 3.7 (170 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Jerk Chicken Dark (2Leg & 2thights 2 Sides)feed 1-2 People$15.50
Includes 2 sides & Muffin
Jerk Steak Eggroll$3.25
Buffalo Chicken Roll$3.25
Shrimp & Broccoli Roll$3.25
Ground Beef nacho$5.00
Philly Chicken Roll$3.25
Itailian Beef Roll$3.25
Jerk Chicken Roll$3.25
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Roll$3.25
Chicken jerk reg taco$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5451 W. Madison st.

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
