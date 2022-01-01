Go
3 Matadors Tequileria

Proudly serving TexMex in West Ashley!
Stop by for our Happy Hour specials. 🌮
Weekly live music on the deck.

GRILL

2447 Ashley River Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)

Popular Items

Churros$4.00
Mt. Dew$2.35
Sierra Mist$2.35
Beef Enchiladas$16.00
Hell Fire Burger$15.00
Chicken Burrito$13.00
Sweet Tea$2.35
Classis Pub Burger$14.00
Chicken Bowl$13.00
Steak Bowl$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2447 Ashley River Rd

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

