3 Pepper Burrito
Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!
2522 Santa Barbara Blvd #308
Popular Items
Location
2522 Santa Barbara Blvd #308
Cape Coral FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm