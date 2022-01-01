3 Pepper Burrito
Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!
2231 FIRST ST
Popular Items
Location
2231 FIRST ST
FT MYERS FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:45 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:45 am
Nearby restaurants
Green Cup Café
Healthy, sustainable, and organic is our mission! We offer local coffee & loose-leaf tea, bubble tea, raw juices & whole food smoothies, vegan meals for breakfast and lunch, made-to-order salads and wraps, soups, vegan desserts, açaí bowls, and much more.
The Standard Restaurant
Legendary cuisine
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!
Edison Lunch Box
Come in and enjoy! Located inside the Lee County Justice Center on the 2nd Floor- Monroe St. Side of the building