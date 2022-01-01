Go
Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!

LIL HOMBRE BURRITO$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
NACHOS$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
BOTTLED SPRITE$2.50
BOTTLED DIET COKE$2.50
GLASS BOTTLED MEXICAN COKE$2.50
LIL QUESADILLA$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
BOTTLED COKE$2.50
BOTTLED WATER$2.00
FOUNTAIN DRINK (22 OZ)$2.30
2231 FIRST ST

FT MYERS FL

Sunday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:45 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:45 am
Neighborhood Map

