3 Restaurant

Come in and enjoy! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for the latest events and specials @3restaurant

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

461 West Central St • $$

Avg 4.2 (778 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Tips (g)$27.00
Bourbon glaze marinated, grilled balsamic onions, mashed potatoes, green beans
Caribbean Tenders (g)$14.00
Spicy caribbean barbecue sauce, blue cheese dip
Watermelon Salad (g)(v)$12.00
Citrus marinated watermelon, arugula, feta, pistachio, lime zest, tequila vinaigrette
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
cheddar, slaw, pickles, hot honey, brioche bun, french fries
Chicken Parmesan (g)$26.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, penne with buttery cheese sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls (v)$14.00
Ponzu glaze, orange chili dipping sauce
Chicken Milanese$26.00
Parmesan herb breaded chicken breast, parmesan risotto, green beans, lemon white wine beurre-blanc.
Chicken Avocado Bowl (g)$24.00
Louisiana style chicken, cotija cheese, chick peas, quinoa, red cabbage, red and yellow peppers, black bean corn salsa, cilantro aioli
Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread (g)$17.00
Ground beef, bacon, chopped tomatoes, pickles, iceburg, special sauce, cheddar and jack cheeses
Table Bread
Location

461 West Central St

Franklin MA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
