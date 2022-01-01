3 Squares Cafe
We're serving up casual and creative cuisine with style. Located in historic downtown Vergennes, we welcome you to bring the entire family and enjoy a meal in our eclectic and comfortable dining room.
141 Main Street
Location
Vergennes VT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
