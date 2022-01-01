3 Squares Cafe

Go
We're serving up casual and creative cuisine with style. Located in historic downtown Vergennes, we welcome you to bring the entire family and enjoy a meal in our eclectic and comfortable dining room.

141 Main Street

French Toast$13.00
Two slices of thick cut Challah bread french toast with fresh fruit, cinnamon whipped cream, & VT Maple Syrup
Turkey, Bacon, & Swiss Panino$12.50
House roast turkey, smoked bacon, swiss, & garlic mayo on pressed focaccia; served with a dill pickle spear & maple balsamic vinaigrette dressed greens or add steak fries (+$1.5)
Tuna Melt$13.00
Orb Weaver Farmhouse cheese, pea shoots, spinach, sundried tomato-caper spread on choice of bread; served with a dill pickle spear & maple balsamic vinaigrette dressed greens or add steak fries (+$1.5)
Vegetable Pakora Pita$12.00
chickpea flour battered vegetables, tomato, cucumber, spinach, & nectarine chutney on a warm pita; served with a dill pickle spear & maple balsamic vinaigrette dressed greens or add steak fries (+$1.5)
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Two scrambled eggs with local queso fresco, refried black beans, green onion, pico de gallo, & chipotle aioli in a flour tortilla; served with home fries
*Tomatillo Pork Quesadilla*$15.00
Refried black beans, scallion, queso fresco, red onion in a flour tortilla. served with poblano aioli.
Egg Panino$12.00
Two fried eggs with cheddar & filling choice (bacon, ham, sausage, or spinach & pesto) on pressed focaccia, served with home fries
Cordon Bleu Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Breaded chicken, ham, swiss, spinach, pickled red onion, & horseradish mustard crema on a country roll;
1/2 Pound Burger$16.00
Lazy Breeze Farm 1/2 pound hamburger with cheese choice, tomato, & field greens on a country roll; served with a dill pickle spear & maple balsamic vinaigrette dressed greens or add steak fries (+$1.5)
Mexican Torta Panino$13.00
Braised beef, refried black beans, queso fresco, avocado, & pico de Gallo on pressed focaccia; served with a dill pickle spear & maple balsamic vinaigrette dressed greens or add steak fries (+$1.5)
141 Main Street

Vergennes VT

