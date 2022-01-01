Go
3 Tops BBQ

5796 Ogeechee Road

Popular Items

Chicken Quarter$10.00
A piece of dry rubbed chicken smoked for 4 hours served with choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread
lb. Pulled Pork$16.00
Pecan smoked pulled pork
Nachos$8.50
House made chips covered in your choice of meat, cheese, black beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Salsa
Pulled Pork$14.00
A generous portion of pulled pork served with choice of sauce, 2 sides and corn bread
Mac n Cheese$3.75
Our homemade 5 cheese and spice baked version of a classic favorite
St. Louis Ribs$14.00
Pecan smoked ribs served with your choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread
10 Wings$14.00
Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.
Pulled Pork Sand Combo$10.00
12 Hours of Pecan smoked pulled pork served on a bun topped with our house made Cole Slaw
Corn Bread$1.00
Made fresh daily
Combo Plate$16.00
Choice of two meats
Location

5796 Ogeechee Road

Savannah GA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
