300 Burger

Hand Crafted Burgers

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$3.00
Caliente$13.00
Classic burger with Ghost Chili Spicy cheese sauce!
Betty$13.00
Classic Burger with Red Onion Jam and Feta
Cheeseburger$12.00
Classic 1/3 lb Certified Angus Burger Patty with your choice of cheese!
Hamburger$11.00
Hand Crafted 1/3 lb patty
Bacon BBQ$13.00
Classic Burger with Bacon Jam and Sweet Baby Ray BBQ.
Onion Rings$5.00
Cheese Curds$5.00
The BEC$13.00
Classic Burger with Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
Thin cut sweet potato French fries.
See full menu

Location

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170

Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

