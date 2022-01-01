300 Burger
Hand Crafted Burgers
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170
Popular Items
Location
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170
Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Come in and Enjoy
Kava DSM
Des Moines 1st Kava Bar! Kava, Organic Coffee, Paleo Waffles, Plant-Based Gelato, Mocktails, Smoothie Bowls. Wake up and chill!
Woman & Veteran Owned
Hessen Haus
The Hessen Haus perfectly recreates the authentic atmosphere of an old-world German bier hall. The 49 imported German biers on tap, authentic German fare on the menu, create a lively yet cozy atmosphere where large crowds gather to pass the boot and small groups find themselves making new friends.
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
We are a KC themed sports restaurant with more then just bar food. We have hand tossed homemade pizza, burgers and lots more. Come in and enjoy!