Craft beer, cocktails, New American fare & a claim to fame rooftop!
If you’ve joined 30hop before you know there’s an unmistakable energy the moment you walk through our doors. We revel in being unique yet approachable providing constantly rotating craft beers, seasonal menus, and an atmosphere that’s all about celebrating good times!

900 E 2nd Ave

Popular Items

Nashville Chicken Sammy$13.95
crispy chicken, slaw, spicy aioli, pickles
Chicken Tenders$13.95
choose: buffalo, firecracker, thai ginger with ranch
Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.50
grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, swiss, baconaise, lettuce, tomato
30hop Burger$14.50
aged white cheddar, baconaise, LTO
Yakisoba Bowl$11.50
noodles, wok veg, Asian marinade, (choose ribeye +5, shrimp +5, chicken +4, gardein +4, or extra veg +3)
50/50 Burger$13.95
½ burger – ½ bacon patty, aged white cheddar, bacon jam, LTO
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.50
Poke Bowl$16.95
marinated tuna, wonton, sesame, carrot, guac, edamame, radish, cucumber, rice, seaweed salad, mixed greens, yuzu
Pretzel Bites$8.50
cheese fodue, honey mustard
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.50
Location

Coralville IA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
