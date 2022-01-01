Go
30hop

Craft beer, cocktails, New American fare & a claim to fame rooftop!
If you’ve joined 30hop before you know there’s an unmistakable energy the moment you walk through our doors. We revel in being unique yet approachable providing constantly rotating craft beers, seasonal menus, and an atmosphere that’s all about celebrating good times!
Belly up at either of our locations: Iowa River Landing in Coralville, or Cedar Rapids. Keep your eyes peeled for our Des Moines location, coming soon!

951 Blairs Ferry Rd

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower$12.95
house buffalo, cauliflower, blue cheese, chive
Pretzel Bites$8.50
served with: cheese fondue & honey mustard
30hop Burger$14.75
aged white cheddar, baconaise, LTO
Yakisoba Bowl$11.50
noodles, wok veg, Asian marinade, scallion, sesame seed
Brussels$11.95
candied almonds, sherry chovy vin., parm, nectarine, sea salt, cilantro (GF)
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.50
Truffle Fries$8.25
house fries, truffle oil, parm, chili pepper
Ahi Poke Bowl$16.95
marinated tuna, wonton, sesame, carrot, guac, edamame, radish, cucumber, rice, seaweed salad, mixed greens, yuzu
Thai Peanut Yaki$11.95
noodles, wok veggies, spicy peanut sauce, crushed peanuts, scallion, sesame seed
Fish Tacos$16.95
beer battered cod, corn, black bean, cilantro-lime crema, queso fresco, slaw
Location

Cedar Rapids IA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
