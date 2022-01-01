Go
Toast

30th St Market

Market, Bakery, Cafe & Deli plus a boutique wine shop & a bike repair shop in the back! Come eat, drink, shop and be merry!

407 NW 30th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweets & Beets$10.00
Toasted Milk bread, shredded kale, roasted sweet potato. pickled beets, lemon aioli, feta
Turkey$11.00
Toasted focaccia, chimichurri mayo, avocado, spicy onions, gem lettuce, tomatoes, pepperchinis.
Italian$11.00
Ciabatta, salami, soppressata, genoa, provolone, olive tapenade, shredded iceberh, salt & pepper onions, mayo, oil & vinegar, Add spicy Cherry peppers
Grilled Cheese$10.00
Pastrami$14.00
Rye sourdough, pastrami, spicy mayo, kraut, pickles
Eggplant & Zucchini$11.00
Country sourdough, roasted red peppers, tumeric tahini, avocado, lemon aioli, pickled red onion - served hot
Smoothie of the day$9.00
Sausage & Egg$8.00
English Muffin , sausage, local egg, seasonal jam, havarti.
Avo Toast V$9.00
Seeded Sourdough, smashed avocado, chile, citrus, microgreens. Add Jammy Egg
Latte$5.00
espresso & 8 oz steamed milk
See full menu

Location

407 NW 30th St

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burger Punk!

No reviews yet

BURGERS, BITES, & WHISKEY.

Gorō Ramen

No reviews yet

Japanese influenced Ramen and Shareables.

Red Rooster

No reviews yet

Red Rooster is a new interpretation of the classic neighborhood tavern with all local taps, eclectic wines, and classic cocktails. It’s a gathering place that is inviting and comfortable with a focus on community.
Our menus highlight the best of the seasons. All our eggs, chicken, pork, and beef are 100% pasture-raised and sourced from small, sustainable local farms.

Cajun Corner Uptown

No reviews yet

Enjoy our Oklahoma take on Louisiana-style Cajun food. Always hot, fresh and made in house!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston