30th St Market
Market, Bakery, Cafe & Deli plus a boutique wine shop & a bike repair shop in the back! Come eat, drink, shop and be merry!
407 NW 30th St
Popular Items
Location
407 NW 30th St
Oklahoma City OK
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burger Punk!
BURGERS, BITES, & WHISKEY.
Gorō Ramen
Japanese influenced Ramen and Shareables.
Red Rooster
Red Rooster is a new interpretation of the classic neighborhood tavern with all local taps, eclectic wines, and classic cocktails. It’s a gathering place that is inviting and comfortable with a focus on community.
Our menus highlight the best of the seasons. All our eggs, chicken, pork, and beef are 100% pasture-raised and sourced from small, sustainable local farms.
Cajun Corner Uptown
Enjoy our Oklahoma take on Louisiana-style Cajun food. Always hot, fresh and made in house!