3128 Social House
Open today 6:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
3128 Central Avenue Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3128 Central Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque NM 87106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Tortas San Mateo LLC
No Reviews
5400 Central Ave SE Suite A-101 Albuquerque, NM 87108
View restaurant