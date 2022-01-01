314 Beer Garden/Crystal LLC
Rustic Outdoor Beer Garden in South Norwalk, CT.
314 Wilson Avenue
Location
Norwalk CT
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
