Go
Toast

317 BBQ

We believe in keeping things simple and doing it well. We honor the culture of texas style barbecue while utilizing local products. Although we don't have access to Texas specific woods (ie. mesquite and post oak), we source local DNR approved hickory and oak. Our meats are cooked over hard wood for a delicious, smokey finish. 317BBQ's in-house team works diligently to prepare scratch sides, sauces and desserts for your enjoyment.

BBQ

6320 Guilford Ave • $$

Avg 5 (44 reviews)

Popular Items

Slow Cooked Green Beans
with house-smoked bacon
BBQ Baked Beans
with chopped beef brisket
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Pick 2 Combo Platter$22.00
Choose 2 (4oz) portions of house-smoked meat, 2 (half-pint) sides, & a cookie!
*serves 1
Cornbread$6.00
Maple sriracha & whipped bacon butter
Duo Deal$42.00
Your choice of 2 meats (1/2 pound each) (3) half-pints of sides, 4 biscuits, & 2 espresso chocolate chip cookies
*upgrade to Brisket or Half Chicken for an additional $6 per 1/2lb
*Serves 2-3
Buttermilk Biscuit$2.00
with honey & black pepper butter
1/2 lb Pulled Pork$12.00
1/2 lb Prime Beef Brisket$18.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

6320 Guilford Ave

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Casba Bar

No reviews yet

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

BROAD RIPPLE - INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Monon Food Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garden Table

No reviews yet

fresh juicery | local eatery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston