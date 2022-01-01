Go
Fogbird is a lounge in downtown San Mateo serving craft cocktails and bar bites in a warm, comfortable atmosphere.

144 South B Street

Popular Items

Friends & Family Ticket / per person$50.00
Open house cocktails, wine, beer & snacks.
Location

San Mateo CA

Sunday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
