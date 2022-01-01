Go
32 Shea

A local favorite for 10 years! 32 Shea is a flex concept in the heart of Phoenix, featuring a place of convenience by day with an espresso bar and café serving hand-crafted drinks, breakfast and lunch, while nights are spent as an intimate lounge with full-service dinner. It’s like two different places all in one! If you can't stay, our drive thru window serves our entire menu to those pressed for time, OR pick up your online order inside our restaurant. No matter what time of day, it's your 32 Shea! Local Places. Happy Faces. ™

10626 N 32nd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Toddy / Cold Brew
Chorizo Burrito$7.75
Chorizo, Egg, Potatoes, Cheese Avocado +Homemade Green Salsa
Chai Latte
Latte
Stacked Turkey$10.00
Turkey, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Provolone, Dijon Mustard + Mayo on Ciabatta
Croissant Sandwich$5.75
Egg, Cheese + Bacon or Sausage
New Mexico Burrito$7.75
Egg, Potatoes, Cheese, Avocado, Bacon +Homemade Green Salsa
Mocha
Juicy Roast Beef$10.00
RB, Melted Muenster, Tomato + Creamy Horseradish Sauce on Ciabatta
See full menu

Location

Phoenix AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
