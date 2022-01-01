Go
Joe’s 320 Cafe - West Roxbury

320 spring st

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles$16.00
pecan maple glazed chicken, malted waffles, bacon sausage gravy
Pancakes & Eggs$14.00
silver dollar pancakes, eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey sausage
Burrito$8.00
eggs. cheddar cheese, tomato relish, jalepeno peppers, avocado, flour tortilla
Cinnamon Swirl Brioche$12.00
locally made cinnamon and brown sugar brioche, assorted berries, maple syrup
Your Way omelet$11.00
create your own omelet up to three ingredients:tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, jelepeno, asparagus, broccoli, cheese, ham, bacon, sauasage, turkey sausage
Bagel Egg and Cheese$7.00
grilled bagel, american cheese, add bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage $2
French Toast & Eggs$14.00
brioche french toast, eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey sausage
Bacon$5.00
Belgian Waffle$12.00
assorted berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup
Fried Egg Sandwich$7.00
soft bulkie roll, american cheese, add bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage $2
Location

320 spring st

West Roxbury MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
