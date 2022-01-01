Go
Toast

Secret Birria | Hairy Dog

if you know, you know

323 Octavia St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

fish tacos 3x$12.00
lightly battered fried gulf fish, shredded cabbage tossed in salsa negra + chipotle relish served on a flour tortilla
birria de res 3x$12.00
birria (beef) slow cooked for over 5 hours in our house-made consume topped with mozzarella, fresh onion + cilantro on a flour tortilla. served with a side of consume (mexican au jus) for dipping.
birriarito$8.00
birria (beef), rice, beans, pepper sauce, creamy white queso, fresh onion + cilantro. served with a side of consume (mexican au jus) for dipping.
queso + cracklins$8.00
creamy white queso, salsa negra and crispy cajun cracklins
birria ramen$8.75
half birria, half ramen: exactly what you need after a rough night. ramen noodles, slow-cooked birria + seasoned consume, topped with fresh onion + cilantro.
fish taco 1x$4.00
lightly battered fried gulf fish, shredded cabbage tossed in salsa negra + chipotle relish served on a flour tortilla
chicken burrito$8.00
shredded chicken, rice, beans, shredded cabbage tossed in salsa negra, shredded mozzarella, fresh onion + cilantro.
rice + beans$3.50
Labrador Burrito$8.00
Jimmy Dean sausage, Scrambled eggs, tots & white american cheese
birria de res 1x$4.00
birria (beef) slow cooked for over 5 hours in our house-made consume topped with mozzarella, fresh onion + cilantro on a flour tortilla. served with a side of consume (mexican au jus) for dipping.
See full menu

Location

323 Octavia St

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saba Catering - NEW

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

No reviews yet

Modern corner restaurant featuring southern picnic fare like our Crawfish Boil HOT Fried Chicken.

Saba

No reviews yet

Modern Israeli cuisine from chef Alon Shaya

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0135

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston