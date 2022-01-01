Go
Toast

The 86

Come on in and enjoy!

32 E 32 Street

No reviews yet

Location

32 E 32 Street

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tap Haus 33

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston