Go
A map showing the location of 34's Last Stop Tavern - 3879 Mclane PikeView gallery

34's Last Stop Tavern - 3879 Mclane Pike

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3879 Mclane Pike

Red House, WV 25168

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3879 Mclane Pike, Red House WV 25168

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Railways Bar and Grill - Railways
orange starNo Reviews
17426 Charleston Road Buffalo, WV 25033
View restaurantnext
The Pallet
orange starNo Reviews
3999 Teays Valley Road Scott Depot, WV 25560
View restaurantnext
4 Fat Patty's-Teay's Valley -
orange starNo Reviews
4156 WV 34 Hurricane, WV 25526
View restaurantnext
Husson's Pizza - Teays Valley
orange star4.6 • 72
5011 Teays Valley Road Scott Depot, WV 25560
View restaurantnext
Good Stuff Bar & Grill - 5109 Big Tyler Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5109 Big Tyler Rd Cross Lanes, WV 25313
View restaurantnext
Husson's Pizza - Sissonville
orange starNo Reviews
6823 Sissonville Dr Charleston, WV 25312
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Red House

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

34's Last Stop Tavern - 3879 Mclane Pike

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston