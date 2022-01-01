Go
36 Handles Public House Restaurant & Bar

We feature an all NEW menu with amazing light and healthy selections as well as our great classics like fish and chips & house smoked meatloaf. We always have a vast selection of 36 beers on tap, from ciders, to hefs, IPA’s, and sours.

1010 White Rock Rd #100

Popular Items

Cajun Fettuccine$18.00
Choice of chicken, shrimp or both + Fettuccine Soaked in Cream Sauce + Topped with Herbs + Parmesan + Tomatoes
36 Handles Burger$17.00
½ lb Niman Ranch Chuck + Grilled Onion + Heirloom Tomato + Butter Lettuce + House Smoked Cheddar + House Pickles + Bacon + Black Pepper + Roasted Garlic Aioli + Brioche Bun
*Vegan Option: Impossible Burger + Avocado + Vegan Mayo + Ciabatta 2.00
O.G. Cottage Pie$18.00
Ground Beef, Peas, Carrots, Onions Stewed in Beef Gravy & Red Wine, Topped w/ Mashed Potatoes & Swiss Cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Two House-made Tenders, French Fries.
Smithwick’s Fish And Chips$16.00
Light & Flaky Fresh Battered Cod (or Grilled) + Natural Fries + Herb & Caper
Tartar + Lemon
Chicken Tenders (3)$10.00
Goldminer Reuben$15.00
House Smoked Corned Beef + Russian Dressing + Swiss + Sauerkraut + Grilled Rye
Buffalo Chicken Sando$15.00
House Tenders (or Grilled Breast) + Buffalo Sauce + Avocado + Butter Lettuce + Red Onion + Heirloom Tomato + Buttermilk Dressing + Blue Cheese Crumbs + Brioche Bun
Bomb Quesadilla$12.00
Quesadilla loaded with Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and your choice of Steak or Chicken wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
Dirty Tots$10.00
Melted Cheddar + Shaved Jalapeno +
Chives + Sour Cream + House
Smoked Corned Beef
Location

1010 White Rock Rd #100

El Dorado Hills CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
