36 Handles Public House Restaurant & Bar
We feature an all NEW menu with amazing light and healthy selections as well as our great classics like fish and chips & house smoked meatloaf. We always have a vast selection of 36 beers on tap, from ciders, to hefs, IPA’s, and sours.
1010 White Rock Rd #100
Popular Items
Location
1010 White Rock Rd #100
El Dorado Hills CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
India Oven
Come in and enjoy!
Relish Burger Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Great patio
Great beers
Great burgers
Brickyard Counter & Bar
Take Brickyard food home! Order here and we will have it ready when you arrive.
ROOSTARZ Hot Chicken
ROOSTARZ serves always-fresh, never-frozen, hand-breaded hot chicken sliders and fries made with 100% pure peanut oil. Choose your own spice level, from mild to hot … for starters, try not to call "S.O.S" when trying "The Reaper" their hottest heat level.