Bars & Lounges

37th & Zen

Open today 4:30 PM - 12:15 AM

303 Reviews

$$

1083 West 37th Street

Norfolk, VA 23508

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Side of Hand Cut Fries$3.00
Fresh Hand Cut Fries served with Ketchup
All American Sliders (3)$11.95
(3) mini burger patties served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Hawaiian sweet rolls
Bone-In Wings (6)$8.64
You may mix the sauces together or leave them plain. Served with your choice of Ranch, Bleu cheese or Honey Mustard
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markNigthlife
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:30 pm - 12:15 am
Monday4:30 pm - 12:15 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 12:15 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:15 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 12:15 am
Friday4:30 pm - 12:15 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 12:15 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1083 West 37th Street, Norfolk VA 23508

Directions

