Bars & Lounges
37th & Zen
Open today 4:30 PM - 12:15 AM
303 Reviews
$$
1083 West 37th Street
Norfolk, VA 23508
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 12:15 am
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 12:15 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 12:15 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 12:15 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 12:15 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 12:15 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 12:15 am
Restaurant info
Location
1083 West 37th Street, Norfolk VA 23508