Go
Toast

38 Degrees

Come enjoy your break in our bright and sunny cafe. We have the fresh, hot and tasty food that anyone can enjoy!
From hot breakfast with fresh-baked muffins, build-your-own omelettes and breakfast burritos, or french toast to hot and tasty daily specials, burrito bars and healthy and fresh customizable grain bowls for lunch!
Did we mention a full espresso bar and fresh fruit smoothie menu?
Whatever you're craving for your break, we've got it.

6625 W 78th St #110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Montero A Mango$4.25
Passion fruit guava juice, mangos, pineapple sorbet, nonfat frozen yogurt
White Berry Mocha
Port A Pineapple$4.25
Orange juice, strawberries, bananas, pineapple sorbet, nonfat frozen yogurt
Build Your Own$4.00
Special 1$4.25
Includes two eggs any way with choice of veggie toppings and cheese, hash browns and side of toast
Breakfast Sandwich$3.75
Breakfast Burrito$4.25
Special 2$5.75
Includes a 2-egg omelet with choice of veggie toppings and cheese, and sides of breakfast meat, hash browns and toast
Muffin$1.70
2-Egg Omelette$3.35

Location

6625 W 78th St #110

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston