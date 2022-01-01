Go
3J's Coffee

More Than a Coffee Shop

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

901 E Main St • $

Avg 4.5 (309 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte
Espresso and Steamed Milk, with a small layer of milk foam
Brewed Coffee
Hot and fresh, it's coffee the traditional way
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Frozen Coffee
A frozen blend of espresso and milk, topped with house-made whipped cream
Oversized Chocolate Chip Pancake$4.75
Oversized cream pancake loaded with chocolate chips. Served with syrup and butter
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Scrambled eggs, black beans, green peppers, green chilies, grilled onion, salsa, and mozzarella cheese on a grilled tortilla
Smoothie
100% crushed fruit smoothie
Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Hashbrowns loaded with cheese and grilled to a crisp golden-brown
Handheld Breakfast$5.50
Scrambled egg and American cheese on your choice of grilled ciabatta or grilled tortilla
Iced Coffee
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

901 E Main St

Palmyra PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
