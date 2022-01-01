3rd Base Bar and Grill
Friendly neighborhood sports bar with NFL Sunday Ticket, MLB package. Voted 2021 Best hamburger! Now serving Broasted Chicken. Karaoke every Friday & Saturday.
GRILL
800 N 8TH ST • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
800 N 8TH ST
Council bluffs IA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zaltes
Come in and enjoy!
Bertha's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Primo's Council Bluffs
Come in and enjoy!
C’mon Inn
One of your favorite hang out spots on the block :)♡