3rd Base Bar and Grill

Friendly neighborhood sports bar with NFL Sunday Ticket, MLB package. Voted 2021 Best hamburger! Now serving Broasted Chicken. Karaoke every Friday & Saturday.

GRILL

800 N 8TH ST • $

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Burger$8.49
Gouda Mac Bites$7.99
Cheese Curds$7.49
Chicken Salad$9.49
Fries$3.75
2 pc white$9.25
extra ranch$0.49
Kids Chicken Strip Basket$5.75
Pepper Jack Bites$7.49
$5 Cheese Burger$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

800 N 8TH ST

Council bluffs IA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

