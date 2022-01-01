3 Sons Thai Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
178 eagle rock ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
178 eagle rock ave
Roseland NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dartcor
Come in and enjoy!
Ringside Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Cloverleaf Tavern
Enjoy Takeout or Curbside. If the app is "currently not accepting orders" during our normal business hours, please CALL the restaurant to place your order. Delivery is NOW through DoorDash
Bonds Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!