3 Sons Thai Kitchen

178 eagle rock ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Classic fried rice with tomato, peas, onion, scallion, carrot, and egg.
See Eww$13.95
Stir fried hand-cut flat noodle, chinese broccoli and egg in sweet brown sauce.
Basil Kee Mao *$13.95
Spicy stir fried hand-cut flat rice noodle, onion, tomato, bell pepper, chili, fresh peppercorn, wild ginger and thai basil.
Steamed Chicken Dumpling$8.95
Served with garlic ginger soy sauce.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$7.95
Glass noodle, carrot, cabbage, and mushroom in egg roll wrappers. served with sweet chili sauce.
Crispy Chicken Dumpling$8.95
Served with sweet chili dipping sauce
L. Pad Thai$10.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, beanspout, beancurd, scallion, sweet radish, and crushed peanut in homemade tamarind sauce.
Pad Thai$13.95
Stir fried thin rice noodle, egg, beanspout, scallion, sweet radish, beancurd,and peanut in homemade tamarind sauce
Pineapple fried Rice$14.95
Flavorful fried rice with pineapple, curry powder, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, scallion, raisins, peas, carrot, and egg.
Red Curry **$15.95
Bamboo Shoot, bell pepper, and thai basil in red curry coconut cream.
Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

178 eagle rock ave

Roseland NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday1:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

