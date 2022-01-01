4 Amigos Restaurant Llc
We are a restaurant that specializes in various types of street foods and specialty plates from both Mexico and Venezuela. Come in and enjoy!
2950 Rosebud rd ste 100
Location
2950 Rosebud rd ste 100
Lawrenceville GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Kitchen at Summit Chase
The Kitchen at Summit Chase is a casual farm to table made from scratch restaurant that is open to the public. We have great small plates, large plates, and a pub menu. The Kitchen and Pub menus are available Wed - Saturday from 5-9PM. Brunch menu is available on Sundays from 11AM-2PM.
Philanthropy Grill and Ale House
Come in and enjoy!
San Lucas Tex Mex & Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Moonshiners Bar and Grill
A place of enjoyment and relaxation at one of the most enchanting places of the state. Weekly live entertainment, great food and friendly staff.