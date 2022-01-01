4&20 Bakers Bakery Cafe
4&20 Bakers Bakery & Cafe specializes in designer filled cupcakes as well as an assortment of other wicked good treats. The cafe offers artisan flatbreads, paninis, soups and salads.
Are you looking for a food truck for your next event? The wood fired pizza food truck provides freshly made pizza, pastas, salads and more!
307 Mims Road Suite B
Location
Sylvania GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
