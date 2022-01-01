Go
4&20 Bakers Bakery Cafe

4&20 Bakers Bakery & Cafe specializes in designer filled cupcakes as well as an assortment of other wicked good treats. The cafe offers artisan flatbreads, paninis, soups and salads.
Are you looking for a food truck for your next event? The wood fired pizza food truck provides freshly made pizza, pastas, salads and more!

307 Mims Road Suite B

Location

Sylvania GA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
